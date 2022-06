South African president grilled in Parliament on farm theft

The scandal is a major blow to Ramaphosa’s image as a leader committed to stamping out corruption in South Africa. His strong stance against corruption propelled him to power in 2018 when former President Jacob Zuma was forced to step down from power amid widespread graft allegations. Ramaphosa again vowed to root out corruption in the 2019 election when he won a five-year term as the country's president.

The questions surrounding the theft come as Ramaphosa seeks re-election as the leader of the ruling party, the African National Congress, at its national conference in December this year.

Some of the questions Ramaphosa has been asked include: How much money in U.S. dollars was stolen from his farm? Where did the money come from? Was the foreign exchange declared to the South African Revenue Service?

The populist Economic Freedom Fighters, the second-largest opposition party in Parliament, said it has briefed its lawyers to launch legal proceedings to force Ramaphosa to step down pending the criminal investigation.

Another opposition party, the United Democratic Movement, has formally requested Parliament to launch its own probe into the matter and for Ramaphosa to appear before it.

In South Africa, the president may be removed from office by a vote of no confidence by Parliament.

Combined Shape Caption Members of the opposition, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party in red, are ejected from parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, June 9, 2022 for disrupting proceedings. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing the biggest challenge to his presidency and is expected to face calls from opposition lawmakers to step down pending a criminal investigation into allegations that he tried to cover up the theft of $4 million from his game farm in the northern Limpopo province. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Combined Shape Caption Members of the opposition, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party in red, are ejected from parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, June 9, 2022 for disrupting proceedings. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing the biggest challenge to his presidency and is expected to face calls from opposition lawmakers to step down pending a criminal investigation into allegations that he tried to cover up the theft of $4 million from his game farm in the northern Limpopo province. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht