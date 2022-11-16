South African president calls for Africa to be member of G20

The African Union represents the continent's 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product.

Ramaphosa expressed concern at the “lack of progress in key issues” at the multilateral negotiations at the climate conference.

“Industrialized countries in the G-20 need to demonstrate more ambitious climate action and must honor their financial commitments to developing economies,” he said.

South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20.