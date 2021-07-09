ajc logo
South African court rejects ex-leader's bid to delay prison

FILE - In this Sunday, July 4, 2021 file photo, former President Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Zuma left his home to hand himself over to authorities to serve a 15-month prison term Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, July 4, 2021 file photo, former President Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Zuma left his home to hand himself over to authorities to serve a 15-month prison term Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME , Associated Press
ESTCOURT, South Africa (AP) —

A South African court has rejected former South African President Jacob Zuma's request to postpone his current jail term.

Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

Zuma has one more legal bid to be released which will be heard by the Constitutional Court, the country's apex court, on Monday.

He is currently imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Center for failing to obey a court order to testify at a judicial commission that is investigating allegations of corruption during his term as South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018.

Some of Zuma’s supporters have been protesting in different parts of his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, barricading roads with burning tires.

Some of Zuma's supporters in KwaZulu-Natal protested his imprisonment on Friday by blocking some roads in the province.

The Estcourt Correctional Centre prison in the KwaZulu Natal province Thursday July, 8, 2021 where former South African President Jacob Zuma is to serve a fifteen month prison sentence for contempt of court. The 79-year-old Zuma was convicted of contempt for defying a court order to testify at a judicial commission investigating allegations of corruption during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo)
Caption
The Estcourt Correctional Centre prison in the KwaZulu Natal province Thursday July, 8, 2021 where former South African President Jacob Zuma is to serve a fifteen month prison sentence for contempt of court. The 79-year-old Zuma was convicted of contempt for defying a court order to testify at a judicial commission investigating allegations of corruption during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

