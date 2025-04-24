Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crashes causing backups on I-285 West, I-85 South in DeKalb
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

South Africa scraps proposed tax increase after pushback from coalition partners and opposition

The South African government has canceled a proposed tax increase that has threatened to collapse the unity government after a pushback from various political parties
In this photo provided by the South African Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS), the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks before the vote for national budget for 2025 in the National Assembly, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Jairus Mmutle/GCIS via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the South African Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS), the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks before the vote for national budget for 2025 in the National Assembly, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Jairus Mmutle/GCIS via AP)
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME – Associated Press
1 hour ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government on Thursday canceled a proposed tax increase that had threatened to collapse the unity government after a pushback from various political parties.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the government would no longer implement a 0.5% increase on value-added tax (VAT), payable on goods and services including food and electricity, that would have increased it to 15.5%.

The proposed VAT increase is the latest contentious issue faced by the unity government that was formed after the African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power in 1994.

“The decision to forgo the increase follows extensive consultations with political parties, and careful consideration of the recommendations of the parliamentary committees,” said Godongwana in a statement early Thursday.

The government was looking to increase tax revenues through the VAT increase, and Godongwana said the estimated revenue would fall short by around $4 billion.

The Democratic Alliance, the second-biggest political party in the country and the coalition government, opposed the VAT increase and voted against the annual budget which initially proposed it.

The DA subsequently challenged the matter in court this week and claimed victory on Thursday, saying the cancellation of the tax increase was a win for all South Africans.

“We will continue to fight for all South Africans, especially the poor and the marginalized, in seeking responsible public spending so that the government does not keep on raising taxes to fund unlawful expenditure, corruption and sheer waste,” said DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.

Opposition parties and civil society have also criticized the proposed increase as anti-poor.

More than 20 million people in South Africa rely on welfare grants, with the unemployment rate at over 32%, according to official statistics.

This is the latest disagreement between the two main parties after the formation of the unity government last year.

The ANC and DA have ideological differences on issues including foreign policy, land reform, education and health sector reforms.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

A court in Ivory Coast removes a former Credit Suisse CEO from the presidential ballot

Greece announces 1 billion euros in financial benefits after posting 1.3% budget surplus

Congo's government and rebels say they are working toward a truce in the east

The Latest

A woman sits in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 in biggest attack on Ukrainian capital since last summer

3m ago

Most Americans expect higher prices as a result of Trump's tariffs, a new AP-NORC poll finds

11m ago

PepsiCo lowers full-year earnings forecast on tariff costs and lower consumer spending

12m ago

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.