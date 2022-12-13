ajc logo
X

South Africa parliament to vote on impeachment of Ramaphosa

National & World News
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
1 hour ago
South African lawmakers are to vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African lawmakers are to vote Tuesday on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020.

The crucial vote comes after a damning parliamentary report alleged that Ramaphosa illegally hid at least $580,000 in cash in a sofa at his Phala Phala game ranch. It said he did not report the theft of the money to police in order to avoid questions over how he got the foreign currency and why he had not declared it to authorities.

The report has brought Ramaphosa's opponents — opposition parties and even rivals within his party, the ruling African National Congress — to call for him to step down.

Lawmakers will need a two-thirds majority to launch impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa which is unlikely because his ANC party decided last week to stand by him. The ANC holds 230 of the 400 seats in parliament so the ruling party can block any move to start the impeachment proceedings.

The ANC has said its lawmakers will oppose any moves to have Ramaphosa impeached, saying it will vote against the adoption of the report.

The parliamentary vote comes in a week where Ramaphosa will also be fighting for his political life as he seeks to be re-elected the leader of the ANC at its national conference starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

The conference will also elect members of the party’s National Executive Committee, which is the party's highest decision-making body.

Ramaphosa must be re-elected as the ANC leader in order to stand for re-election to a second term as South Africa's president in 2024.

Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death8h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
10h ago

Credit: Ryan Smith/Georgia Innocence Project

Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
16h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
14h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
14h ago

Credit: special

Ponce City Market developer reveals new details of luxury 55+ tower
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility
12m ago
SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors
17m ago
United places huge order with Boeing to replace aging planes
20m ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
13h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
16h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top