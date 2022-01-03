South Africa Parliament chamber 'completely gutted' by fire

With grand columns and stately white and red brick buildings, the Parliament complex has been at the center of South Africa's history for more than 130 years. Some of the buildings have weathered British colonialism, the apartheid regime and South Africa's transition to democracy under the presidency of Nelson Mandela.

A man arrested Sunday is being questioned in connection with the fire, police said. He is to appear in court on Tuesday and is expected to face charges of breaking and entering, theft and arson, while he will also be charged under South Africa's National Key Points Act, a security law controlling access to places of national importance and government buildings.

The man had to be rescued from the fire on Sunday, according to South African media reports. Parliament was closed for the holidays and no injuries were reported.

Patricia de Lille, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, said Sunday that someone had turned off a valve which prevented a fire sprinkler system from functioning.

She said an investigation into the cause of the fire has been taken over by the Hawks, a South African police unit that deals with serious and high-profile crimes.

