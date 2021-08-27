South Africa must guard whistleblowers says security expert

“The moment that somebody starts becoming important in a corruption investigation, there is always a threat to their lives," said Chelin.

“In this case, the Special Investigations Unit said the health official did not feel that her life was in danger, but the question is whether or not you still provide protection in that case,” said Chelin.

He said killings like that of Deokaran are used to send a message to other potential whistleblowers to warn them against cooperating with police investigations.

Police have urged people to continue reporting corruption and assured current witnesses of protection.

“The murder of Ms. Deokaran should not deter South Africans and public servants from reporting allegations of corruption, malpractice, greed and maladministration in the affairs government departments, municipalities and state-owned entities,” the SIU said in a statement on Friday.

Allegations of COVID-19 related corruption in the province have resulted in several senior officials being dismissed, including the province’s former provincial health minister Bandile Masuku.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko was also suspended from her position after her late husband Thandisizwe Diko was implicated in the allegedly dodgy contracts.

More recently, the country’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was forced to resign after allegations that he and his family benefited from a COVID-19-related communications contract awarded by his department.