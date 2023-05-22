X

South Africa: Man arrested for porn images with president's face superimosed on them

National & World News
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
46 minutes ago
A man has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of the president, the country's minister of police and the minister's wife superimposed on them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police said Monday they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.

The man will appear in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing computer data.

The 34-year-old distributed the images to police officers and to the public on social media, police said.

Police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told news website TimesLive that the investigation started in May when the images were first distributed. The man was traced to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested.

Pornography is legal in South Africa, although its distribution is restricted.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

