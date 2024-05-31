Breaking: LIVE: Former President Trump holds news conference after guilty verdict
Nation & World News

South Africa heads for 'coalition country' as partial election results put ruling ANC well below 50%

South Africa is heading closer to the reality of a national coalition government for the first time as partial election results put the ruling African Nation Congress well short of a majority
Results are displayed at the Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midland, Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday May 31, 2024. South Africa is heading closer to the reality of a national coalition government for the first time as partial election results put the ruling African Nation Congress, fourth from top left, well short of a majority. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Results are displayed at the Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midland, Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday May 31, 2024. South Africa is heading closer to the reality of a national coalition government for the first time as partial election results put the ruling African Nation Congress, fourth from top left, well short of a majority. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was heading closer to the reality of a national coalition government for the first time and a series of complex negotiations to achieve that, as partial election results Friday put the ruling African National Congress well short of a majority.

With more than 65% of votes counted across the country's nine provinces, the ANC — which has held a majority for 30 years since the end of apartheid — had received just under 42% of the national vote in Wednesday's election, according to the partial results as counting continued. That represented a huge drop from the 57.5% it received in the last national election in 2019, although there was still some way to go.

The ANC was still widely expected to be the biggest party, but its being so far off 50% at this stage of an election was unprecedented, analysts said.

The commission that runs the election has said the final results will be announced by Sunday, possibly sooner. While all the major parties indicated they would wait for those final numbers before entering any coalition talks, the country's focus now was firmly on whom the ANC might approach to jointly govern Africa's most developed economy if it loses its majority.

ANC deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane said the party’s leadership would meet on Friday and “reflect on what is good for the country.”

It was anyone's guess what the ANC might do, given it has said so little about any coalition plans and that there are dozens of opposition parties contesting the election. The three other major parties are the centrist main opposition Democratic Alliance, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters and the new MK Party led by former South African President Jacob Zuma, who once led the ANC.

Should the ANC lose its majority, it would also have implications for President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africans vote for parties in elections and the president is then chosen by lawmakers in Parliament. If it loses its majority, the ANC would need help from other parties to reelect Ramaphosa for a second term.

There is time pressure because Parliament must sit within 14 days of the election results being announced to choose a president. Also, the longer it takes to form a coalition, the more chance of market instability.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said he was open to working with the ANC, although he would have to first speak with a group of other smaller parties with which he has a preelection agreement. He said the possibility of the country's biggest political shift in 30 years "opens up a whole new universe for politics in South Africa and to start building something better for the people of South Africa.”

Steenhuisen had said on election day: “All bets are off in this election. We’re heading into coalition country.”

With votes counted from more than 15,000 of the 23,000 polling stations, the ANC led by some way, as expected. The Democratic Alliance was second on around 23% of the vote. Zuma's MK Party had 12% and the EFF around 9%.

Coalition negotiations could depend on how far the ANC falls short of a majority in the final results, if indeed it remains under 50%. If it’s just short of a majority, it could approach several smaller parties to get past 50%. If it is some way off — as it was in the latest results — it might have to work with one of those three main opposition parties. They have very different ideologies.

Analysts say an ANC-EFF or an ANC-MK coalition could spook investors given EFF and MK pledges to nationalize parts of South Africa's economy, the most developed on the African continent. The inclusion of the business-friendly DA in a coalition government would be welcomed by investors, according to Aleix Montana, the southern Africa analyst at the British-based risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

The ANC has had a clear majority for all of South Africa's democracy since the party swept to power in a 1994 election which officially ended the apartheid system of white minority rule, leading Nelson Mandela to become the country's first Black president. It has been the dominant political force and slipping below 50% would be a momentous change for South Africa, even if the signs were on the wall.

The ANC's support has steadily declined from a high of nearly 70% of the vote 20 years ago as South Africa grapples with deep socioeconomic problems, including widespread poverty and now one of the worst unemployment rates in the world at 32%. Poverty and unemployment disproportionately affect South Africa's Black majority that make up 80% of the population and were the core of the ANC's support over the years.

While the inequalities of apartheid were always going to be hard to solve, and the ANC was praised for making progress in its first 10 years in government, it is now being blamed by many for failures in basic government services, numerous corruption scandals and most recently an electricity crisis that led to rolling blackouts across the country of 62 million.

A projection from a government agency and national broadcaster SABC, based on vote returns, was estimating on Friday that the ANC would end up with just over 40%, a drop of around 17 percentage points, which would be a stunning result in the context of South Africa.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

A woman walks past election posters in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, ahead of the elections on Wednesday May 29. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

MK Party supporters dance in the middle of the street in Mahlbnathini village in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Thursday May 30, 2024. MK Party is currently leading in the provincial poll against the ANC, who've held the stronghold in the province for the last 20 years. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

MK Party supporters celebrate in the middle of the street in Mahlbnathini village in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Thursday May 30, 2024. MK Party is currently leading in the provincial poll against the ANC, who've held the stronghold in the province for the last 20 years. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sings the national anthem at the Siyanqoba rally at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, May 25, 2024. South African will vote in the 2024 general elections May 29. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former president of the A.N.C. and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, arrives at the polling station in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 during the general elections. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former president of the A.N.C. and South Africa Jacob Zuma, waves to supporters after casting his ballot on Wednesday May 29, 2024 during general elections in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot Wednesday May 29, 2024 for the general elections in Soweto, South Africa. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader, John Steenhuisen, delivers his speech at a final election rally in Benoni, South Africa, Sunday, May 26, 2024. South Africans will vote in the 2024 general elections on May 29. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, casts his vote at a polling station in Polokwane, South Africa, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. South Africans have begun voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put their young democracy in unknown territory. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Election volunteers count ballots at Craighall Park Elementary school in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An election official prepares the ballots Wednesday May 29, 2024, for the general elections in Soweto, South Africa. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Johannesburg, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. South Africans began voting Wednesday in an election seen as their country’s most important in 30 years, and one that could put their young democracy in unknown territory.(AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women wait to cast their ballots on Wednesday May 29, 2024 during general elections in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Electoral workers empties the ballot box during the counting at Itireleng informal settlement in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, during the general elections. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Children sit by the side of the road next to a polling station, during general elections in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, Wednesday May 29, 2024. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
The Latest
A scorching heat wave kills 14 in India ahead of a final round of election voting on...
7m ago
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia registers as independent, citing 'partisan...
8m ago
Emotions run high during sentencing of woman in case of missing mom Jennifer Dulos
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival