South Africa: Fallout over power utility CEO's graft claims

De Ruyter said Eskom, which is deep in debt, was losing $50 million a month to corruption. When asked by his interviewer if Eskom is a “feeding trough” for the ANC, de Ruyter replied: “I would say the evidence suggests that it is.”

The interview led to him being asked to leave immediately and his notice period scrapped. The board appointed its current chief financial officer, Caleb Cassim, to act in the position until a permanent CEO is appointed.

Allegations of corruption and mismanagement have dogged Eskom for years and were recently laid bare during a judicial commission of inquiry, which implicated senior ANC ministers and former President Jacob Zuma.

De Ruyter's allegations come as South Africa's 60 million people have electricity switched off at their homes and businesses for up to eight hours a day in rolling blackouts. There are warnings the power cuts could be increased to 12 hours a day. Eskom has historically supplied more than 80% of the country's electricity.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster to deal with the energy crisis, describing it as an existential threat to the country’s slumping economy.

The measure allows the government to cut red tape in procuring additional electricity capacity on an emergency basis and exempt certain essential services like hospitals from power cuts,. Ramaphosa also announced that he would appoint a minister of electricity.

In his budget speech this week, the country’s finance minister announced the government would guarantee about $13 billion of Eskom’s total debt of $23 billion.

The Democratic Alliance, the largest opposition party, described de Ruyter as a “national hero” for speaking out about corruption at Eskom, which has lost billions to graft over the years.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula criticized de Ruyter and challenged him to produce proof of his corruption allegations against the party and report it to law enforcement authorities.

De Ruyter claimed last year that he had survived an attempt on his life when someone slipped cyanide into his coffee a day after he had submitted his resignation as Eskom CEO. He has said that Eskom has become a target for organized crime syndicates as well as corrupt politicians because of the massive amounts of money it receives from government and other sources.