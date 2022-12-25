South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion

Several houses and vehicles were also damaged by the explosion, according to officials.

“A fireball in the sky,” is how resident Rolf Bjornstad described the explosion to News24.

“There was heat coming into the house. I thought of my wife, kids, and helping the affected people,” he said.

The tanker truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas — used in homes and industries for heating and cooking — was en route to Botswana from South Africa's Indian Ocean port of Richards Bay, said officials. Questions were being asked about why the tanker was on an indirect local route and not on a major highway.

The incident will be investigated, said Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg.

