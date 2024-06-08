Nation & World News

South Africa bowls first against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup
46 minutes ago

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Aiden Markram won the coin toss and South Africa opted to bowl first against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Both sides won their opening Group D games against Sri Lanka and Nepal, respectively, and have two points each.

The Dutch will be hoping for a hat trick of wins against the Proteas at ICC tournaments, after beating the South Africans at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, and at the 2023 Cricket World Cup at Dharamsala, India.

Both teams kept the same playing eleven from the previous games.

The pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have been under scrutiny for their dual-paced nature. The ICC, which is cricket's governing body, said Thursday that more work was undertaken to improve the wickets ahead of this weekend’s games.

There will be an intense spotlight on how the wicket behaves for this game, with the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

Cricket rivals England and Australia meet later Saturday in a Group B game at Bridgetown, Barbados.

___

Lineups:

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (captain), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Rolling Stones TKO Atlanta crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually
2h ago

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says
The Latest
Caitlin Clark makes 7 3-pointers, scores 30 in Indiana win vs Washington before sellout...
5m ago
Danish prime minister suffers minor whiplash after a man assaulted her in central...
10m ago
Biden calls France 'our first friend' and enduring ally as he's honored by Macron with a...
17m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station