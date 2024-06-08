South Africa bowls first against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Aiden Markram won the coin toss and South Africa opted to bowl first against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Both sides won their opening Group D games against Sri Lanka and Nepal, respectively, and have two points each.

The Dutch will be hoping for a hat trick of wins against the Proteas at ICC tournaments, after beating the South Africans at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, and at the 2023 Cricket World Cup at Dharamsala, India.