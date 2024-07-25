South Africa appoints a woman as chief justice for the first time

Ramaphosa nominated Maya for chief justice in February and she was interviewed by the Judicial Services Commission in May. The commission recommended her and noted her appointment "would be a significant milestone for the country,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Maya grew up in a rural part of South Africa's Eastern Cape province. She won a Fulbright Scholarship in 1989 to do a Master's in law at Duke University in the United States, an incredibly rare achievement for a young Black woman during the apartheid era of racial segregation in South Africa.

She said in an interview in 2017 that initially she intended to study medicine but changed her mind on the first day she attended university in South Africa and switched to law after looking at a medical textbook.

South Africa has had all-male chief justices since the post was created in 1910 when it was still a British colony.

Maya will be the eighth chief justice since South Africa became a democracy with the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule in 1994.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa