Source: Fury positive for COVID, 3rd Wilder bout postponed

Fury and Wilder fought to a thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December 2018. Although Fury largely outboxed his powerful American challenger, Wilder knocked down Fury twice to split the scorecards.

Fury then trounced Wilder in their rematch in Vegas in February 2020, knocking down Wilder twice and finally forcing Wilder's corner to stop the bout.

Wilder exercised the rematch clause in his contract even after Fury's emphatic victory, and after an arbitration judge ruled in Wilder's favor, Fury resignedly agreed to the matchup instead of a much-anticipated unification showdown with fellow British champion Anthony Joshua.

Although he demanded the bout, Wilder has been acting erratically in the months leading up to it. Along with changing trainers, Wilder has made a variety of wild accusations against nearly everyone involved in his first career defeat — and when the promoters held a news conference for the trilogy fight in Los Angeles last month, Wilder inexplicably refused to speak at it.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports