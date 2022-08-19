BreakingNews
Ban on distributing food and water at Georgia polls upheld
ajc logo
X

Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium, Finland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Real Madrid won 2-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Combined ShapeCaption
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium, Finland, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Real Madrid won 2-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

National & World News
By GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Champions League is staying on CBS in the United States for six more years

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League is staying on CBS in the United States for an additional six years with parent company Paramount paying $250 million a year to renew its prime European soccer rights through 2030, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

That's an increase of 250% from the previous deal, starting in the 2024-25 season when a new competition format creates a 50% increase in the number of games. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by Champions League organizer UEFA.

The current Paramount deal is for $100 million per season for the English language rights for 2021-24.

In May, CBS drew a U.S.-record for a Champions League final broadcast in English with a 2.76 million average audience for Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool.

The Spanish language rights in the U.S. – currently held by Univision for about $40 million per season through 2024 – have not yet been sold, the person told the AP.

The six-year deal is unusual for UEFA and its sales department, which typically offers three-year Champions League contracts.

The competition will be revamped in 2024 with 36 teams instead of the current 32 playing in a single league table instead of traditional four-team groups, before an expanded knockout round.

The format change will give Paramount and other rights holders 189 games per season starting in 2024 instead of the current 125.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday18h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ series win means we’ve got a pennant race
1h ago
Momentum picks up for Erk Russell induction into College Hall of Fame
4h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 11th preseason practice
20h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 11th preseason practice
20h ago
‘Life moves fast’: Braves’ Michael Harris grateful to be home for a long time
The Latest
Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic
9m ago
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban
11m ago
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
32m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
22h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top