Sounders back in West final after 1-0 win over FC Dallas

Dallas advanced to face Seattle after upsetting Portland in the opening round of the playoffs, getting a stoppage time equalizer from Ricardo Pepi and outlasting the Timbers in eight rounds of penalty kicks.

But Dallas was offensively challenged this season, scoring fewer goals than any Western Conference playoff team during the regular season and needing to make this matchup against Seattle choppy and slow.

For most of the night, Dallas succeeded at its plan as O’Neill’s goal was one of two shots on target for Seattle. Dallas nearly pulled even in the 63rd minute, but Michael Barrios’ shot ricocheted off the far post and out, and Ricaurte Velez’s rebound attempt into an open net was cleared by Seattle defender Yeimar Gómez.

Dallas has seen its season ended in the playoffs by either Seattle or Portland in each of its past six trips to the postseason.

Seattle Sounders' Shane O'Neill reacts after scoring against FC Dallas during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) moves with the ball during the second half of the team's MLS playoff soccer match against FC Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

FC Dallas defender Bressan, right, and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren