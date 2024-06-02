Nation & World News

Soto homers twice, including go-ahead shot in 9th, as streaking Yankees rally past Giants 7-5

Juan Soto homered twice, including a go-ahead drive in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the New York Yankees rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5
New York Yankees' Juan Soto flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Juan Soto homered twice, including a go-ahead drive in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the New York Yankees rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Sunday.

Giants starter Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, exited in the fifth with an apparent groin injury and will undergo an MRI.

Aaron Judge added two singles while extending his on-base streak to 29 games as the AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight and completed a 7-2 trip to three cities in California with a three-game sweep at Oracle Park.

Soto homered off Snell in the first inning, then reached on a bunt and scored in the fifth.

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe, center, reacts next to San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, right, after hitting an RBI triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, third from left, signals of the bullpen as pitcher Blake Snell, left, exits during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto reacts after hitting a two-run home run against San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (75) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto, right, celebrates with Anthony Volpe after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, left, and pitcher Clay Holmes celebrate after the team's victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Juan Soto, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge, left, after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

