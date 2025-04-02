Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-75 North lanes in Bartow County
Soprano Anna Netrebko to open Royal Opera season, returning after a 6-year absence

Soprano Anna Netrebko will return to London’s Royal Opera after a six-year absence to open the 2025-26 season in a new production of Puccini’s “Tosca” that starts Jakub Hrůša’s tenure as music director
Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

Soprano Anna Netrebko will return to London's Royal Opera after a six-year absence to open the 2025-26 season in a new production of Puccini's "Tosca" that starts Jakub Hrůša's tenure as music director.

She is to sing four performances from Sept. 11-21 in a new production by Oliver Mears set in a modern war-torn Rome, the company announced Wednesday. It co-stars Freddie De Tommaso and Gerald Finley.

Netrebko also is to appear in four performances of a revival of Puccini's “Turandot” from Dec. 15-23 and to give a recital on June 24, 2026.

She last sung at Covent Garden in April 2019 in Verdi's “La Forza del Destino.” Scheduled appearances in Verdi's “Nabucco” in January 2022 were canceled because of European travel restrictions.

Netrebko was dropped from future engagements by New York's Metropolitan Opera shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Met General Manager Peter Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President Vladimir Putin.

She has continued to sing at most top houses and made her first U.S. appearance in six years at a Palm Beach Opera recital in February.

Hrůša, who succeeds Antonio Pappano, also will conduct the company premiere of Janáček's “The Makropulos Case” (Nov. 4) and a revival of Britten's “Peter Grimes” (May 5, 2026).

Speranza Scappucci starts her tenure as principal guest conductor with a revival of Verdi's “Les Vêpres Siciliennes” (Sept. 19).

There also will be new main-stage productions of Handel's “Ariodante” (Dec. 9), Wagner's “Siegfried” (March 17) and “Bellini's ”I Puritani" (June 30, 2026).

