Soprano Anna Netrebko to open Royal Opera season, returning after a 6-year absence

Soprano Anna Netrebko will return to London's Royal Opera after a six-year absence to open the 2025-26 season in a new production of Puccini's "Tosca" that starts Jakub Hrůša's tenure as music director.

She is to sing four performances from Sept. 11-21 in a new production by Oliver Mears set in a modern war-torn Rome, the company announced Wednesday. It co-stars Freddie De Tommaso and Gerald Finley.

Netrebko also is to appear in four performances of a revival of Puccini's “Turandot” from Dec. 15-23 and to give a recital on June 24, 2026.