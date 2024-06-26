Soprano Anna Netrebko announces separation from tenor Yusif Eyvazov

Soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov have separated.

The couple had been together since 2014, when they appeared together in Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” at Rome's Teatro dell'Opera. They married in 2015.

“After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate,” Netrebko and Eyvazov said in a statement issued Wednesday by her London-based manager. “We will remain wonderful friends, united in our love for Tiago, and look forward to our announced and future stage collaborations.”