Nation & World News

Soprano Anna Netrebko announces separation from tenor Yusif Eyvazov

Soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov have separated
FILE - Anna Netrebko, left, and Yusif Eyvazov, right, attend The Metropolitan Opera's 50th anniversary at Lincoln Center celebration on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in New York. Netrebko and Eyvazov have separated. The couple, who married in 2015, say in a statement: “After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate.” (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

FILE - Anna Netrebko, left, and Yusif Eyvazov, right, attend The Metropolitan Opera's 50th anniversary at Lincoln Center celebration on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in New York. Netrebko and Eyvazov have separated. The couple, who married in 2015, say in a statement: “After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate.” (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov have separated.

The couple had been together since 2014, when they appeared together in Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” at Rome's Teatro dell'Opera. They married in 2015.

“After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate,” Netrebko and Eyvazov said in a statement issued Wednesday by her London-based manager. “We will remain wonderful friends, united in our love for Tiago, and look forward to our announced and future stage collaborations.”

Netrebko, 52, has a 15-year-old son, Tiago, from her relationship with bass-baritone Erwin Schrott, her partner from 2007-2013.

Netrebko was dropped by New York's Metropolitan Opera in 2022 because the company said she did not repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She has sued the Met and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation and breach of contract.

FILE - Soprano Anna Netrebko, left, and tenor Yusif Eyvazov attend a news conference on the premiere of Manon Lescaut in the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Netrebko and Eyvazov have separated. The couple, who married in 2015, say in a statement: “After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in cheating case

Credit: SPECIAL

‘Dinosaur’ turtle found in Georgia, Florida now a threatened species
1h ago

It’s not your imagination. People are getting COVID again

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Is Downtown Atlanta scaring away convention visitors?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Is Downtown Atlanta scaring away convention visitors?

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Suspect in 1990 rape, fatal double stabbing indicted by DeKalb grand jury
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in subdued trading around last week's records
8m ago
California floats an idea to fight shoplifting that may even affect who controls Congress
11m ago
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for $175,000
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic Thursday
1h ago
Overnight safari park opens in Madison