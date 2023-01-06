ajc logo
X

Sophia Smith named US Soccer Female Player of the Year

National & World News
By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Forward Sophia Smith has been named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after leading the national team with 11 goals and starting in a team-high 17 matches

Forward Sophia Smith was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year on Friday after leading the national team with 11 goals and starting in a team-high 17 matches.

The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it, also at 22, in 1994. Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns, was also named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player after scoring 14 goals in 18 regular-season matches. She scored for the Thorns in the league's title game.

Smith is just the fourth player in history to win both player of the year and young player of the year honors, joining Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath.

The awards are decided through votes cast by national team coaches and players, member of the U.S. Soccer board of directors, the federation's athletes' council, NWSL coaches, select media members, college coaches and fans.

Smith won with 50.8% of the vote, ahead of Alex Morgan with 18.4%.

Jaedyn Shaw, 18, a midfielder and forward who was a standout at the under-20 Women’s World Cup, was named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. Shaw, who plays for the San Diego Wave, won with 35.1% of the vote, followed by forward Alyssa Thompson with 34.4%.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player4h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Georgia Tech hires longtime coach Tim McFarlin as high school relations director
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A coach named Smart has made Georgia wise in the ways of winning
6h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
2h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

McCarthy nears victory for speaker after grueling fight
6m ago
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
7m ago
Teslas of the sea? CES showcases electric hydrofoil boats
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
2h ago
Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top