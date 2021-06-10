Sooners top Florida State 6-2, force decisive Game 3 at WCWS

The final game will be played Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma (55-4) is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State (49-12-1) is trying for its second title in four years.

Alo, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, sent Kathryn Sandercock's 2-0 pitch over the right-center field fence, giving the Sooners a 3-2 lead. Her blast fired up the crowd of 12,115 mostly Sooners fans at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, which is about 25 miles from Oklahoma's campus.