Sooners off to College World Series finals after beating A&M

Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin (28) throws a pitch against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin (28) throws a pitch against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Oklahoma is heading to the College World Series finals after beating Texas A&M 5-1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — David Sandlin held Texas A&M to one run and struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jimmy Crooks' three-run homer in the first held up and Oklahoma advanced to the College World Series finals with a 5-1 victory Wednesday.

Trying to complete a softball-baseball title sweep, the Sooners (45-22) have won three straight games at Charles Schwab Field by no fewer than four runs and will play for their first national championship since 1994.

Their opponent in the best-of-three finals starting Saturday will be either Arkansas or Mississippi. Those two teams were to met Wednesday night, with Ole Miss needing one win to advance and Arkansas needing two.

Texas A&M (44-20) finished 2-2 in the CWS under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle after going 29-27, winning only nine Southeastern Conference games and not even qualifying for the league tournament in 2021.

The Sooners didn't look like an NCAA Tournament team after losing two of their first three Big 12 series and starting 18-12. They've won 27 of 37, including 12 of 14 since the end of the regular season.

Sandlin (9-4), who allowed five hits and walked one in his 100-pitch outing, effectively worked the outside half of the plate with a sharp slider and elevated fastball.

He struck out the first three batters he faced, five of the first eight and 10 of the first 20. He encountered trouble in the fourth inning when the first two batters reached base. He then fanned Troy Claunch, Brett Minnich and Jordan Thompson on 12 pitches.

Texas A&M starter Ryan Prager (1-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings. Jacob Palisch went the rest of the way, gave up three hits and a run and struck out eight.

The Aggies, who lost 13-8 to OU in their CWS opener Friday, beat Texas and Notre Dame to reach the bracket final. But they couldn't score against Sandlin until Dylan Rock homered to left center leading off the sixth.

Sandlin then retired the last six batters he faced and turned the game over to closer Trevin Michael to start the eighth.

The Sooners led 3-0 in the first on Crooks’ fourth of the NCAA Tournament, and ninth of the season, and added single runs in the third and fifth. OU has not trailed in its CWS games.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) runs the bases after hitting a three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) runs the bases after hitting a three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) bumps helmets with Peyton Graham (20) and Blake Robertson (26) celebrating his three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) bumps helmets with Peyton Graham (20) and Blake Robertson (26) celebrating his three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M right fielder Brett Minnich (23) jumps to try and reach the home run ball by Oklahoma in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Texas A&M right fielder Brett Minnich (23) jumps to try and reach the home run ball by Oklahoma in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch (33) gives Texas A&M infielder Jack Moss (9) a fist bump as Palisch relieves Ryan Prager in the third inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch (33) gives Texas A&M infielder Jack Moss (9) a fist bump as Palisch relieves Ryan Prager in the third inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against Oklahoma in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Texas A&M starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against Oklahoma in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks back to the dugout after making a pitching changes in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks back to the dugout after making a pitching changes in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M second baseman Ryan Targac, left, tags out Oklahoma's John Spikerman (8) on a steal atempt in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Credit: John Peterson

Texas A&M second baseman Ryan Targac, left, tags out Oklahoma's John Spikerman (8) on a steal atempt in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

