Nation & World News

Sony's PlayStation Network suffers hourslong outage, irking videogamers

Sony’s PlayStation Network is down, frustrating gamers around the world who complain they weren’t able to sign in to their accounts
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Sony's PlayStation Network went down for hours on Tuesday, frustrating gamers around the world who complained they weren't able to sign in to their accounts.

PlayStation Network said on its website that “some services are experiencing issues," and that players "might have difficulty" logging in, creating accounts, launching games or getting video content.

“We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” it said. Sony did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Data from Downdetector, an outage tracker, showed that reports first spiked late Monday and continued into early Tuesday with thousands of reports submitted hours after the problem first emerged.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Missing a beat, streaming service Spotify is back after a temporary outage
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Many Verizon customers across the US hit by service outage
Placeholder Image

CrowdStrike executive apologizes to Congress for July global tech outage
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting were 'preventable,' Senate panel...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan’s newly elected prime minister, forms Cabinet with emphasis on...8m ago
South Korea unveils its most powerful missile, which could reach North Korea's...13m ago
Inflation in Europe falls below 2% and opens the way for faster rate cuts14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Rockdale officials warn plume ‘banking down’35m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine