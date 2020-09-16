Sony's new $500 PlayStation 5 will launch Nov. 12

In a presentation Wednesday, Sony previewed games including “Spider-Man: Miles Morales," which will be available at launch, and a Harry Potter game, “Hogwarts Legacy," which will be out in 2021. It gave a sneak peak of “Final Fantasy XVI," which will be exclusive to PlayStation, but did not specify when that game will launch.

Last week, Microsoft said its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays. A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22. New video games at launch include "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," "Gears Tactics," "Dirt 5," and "Watch Dogs Legion."

Nintendo, which makes another popular console, the Nintendo Switch, won't have a new model out until next year. But Facebook could offer Microsoft and Sony some holiday competition. It said on Wednesday a new version of its wire-free virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2, will start shipping October 13, just in time for the holidays.