ajc logo
X

Sony sees profit rise despite waning interest in video games

The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Combined ShapeCaption
The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
13 hours ago
Sony has reported its profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video games as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp.'s April-June profit totaled 218 billion yen ($1.6 billion), up from 212 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Friday.

Quarterly sales rose 2% to 2.31 trillion yen ($17.4 billion), on the back of strong demand in Sony's music operations, including for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.”

Among the better performers in movies was “Morbius,” a film based on the Marvel Comics hero. But Sony is hoping “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt and set for release in August, will do well at the box office.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation video game consoles, Bravia TVs and Columbia Pictures films, said sales from its music streaming service rose during the quarter. Despite some concern about a global economic slowdown, the streaming business was expected to remain stable, said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.

Sales fell in the video games sector and technology services. One reason was that, as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic eased, people were playing games less and instead going out, Totoki said.

Also, a shortage of computer chips has slowed production of the Sony's PlayStation 5 machine.

Sony’s game software sales fell in the latest quarter, while costs for developing software rose. Sony acknowledged the slowdown in shipments may dampen the momentum of game players' interest in PlayStation 5. But the company is banking on major game titles slated for release later in the year to revive sales.

Sony said it expects its full fiscal year profit to fall to 800 billion yen ($6 billion) from the previous year’s 882 billion yen.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Combined ShapeCaption
The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Editors' Picks
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Abrams supporters 9h ago
Burnout, pandemic, politics: Georgia teachers start year under pressure
11h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
2h ago
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
9h ago
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
9h ago
Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
22h ago
The Latest
Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast
6m ago
Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
15m ago
White House hosts lawyers for discussion on abortion access
20m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top