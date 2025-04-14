Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sony hikes PlayStation 5 console prices for Europe, UK and Australia citing economic turmoil

Sony says it will raise prices starting Monday for some PlayStation 5 video game consoles in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, citing global economic turmoil
FILE - PlayStation 5 consoles are seen at a Best Buy store during Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - PlayStation 5 consoles are seen at a Best Buy store during Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)
Updated 24 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Sony said it will raise prices starting Monday for some PlayStation 5 video game consoles in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, citing global economic turmoil.

The company unveiled the price hikes of at least 10%, saying it was a “tough decision” amid the “backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates.”

The recommended retail price for a PS5 Digital Edition will go up to 499 euros ($570) in Europe, according to a post Sunday on the official PlayStation blog. That's up from 449 euros in a previously announced pricing update in 2022.

In the United Kingdom, the new price will be 430 pounds ($565), up from 389 pounds previously while in Australia the price will increase to 749 Australian dollars ($474) from $649. The price in New Zealand will rise to 859 New Zealand dollars ($504).

The PS5 Digital Edition is a slimmed-down version of the console that comes without a disc drive.

Sony said the price in Europe and the U.K. for the standard PlayStation 5, which was released in 2020 and comes with a Blu-ray Disc drive, will remain unchanged, as will the price for the PS5 Pro version, which was released last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump's move earlier this month to impose tariffs on nations around the world has roiled global manufacturing supply chains. News on the weekend that imports of electronics like smartphones and laptops are getting a temporary reprieve until the administration figures out a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry has added to the confusion for exporters.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves speaks during a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover car factory in Birmingham, England, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Credit: AP

UK economy enjoyed unexpected growth spurt in February before Trump tariff turmoil

Oil prices fall, then recover, after Trump announces 90-day tariff pause -- excluding China

US wholesale inflation fell last month but trade war threatens to reverse that trend

The Latest

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Suspected US airstrikes kill at least 6 people in Yemen, Houthi rebels say

2m ago

Next Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome, AP source says

13m ago

World markets advance as tech shares get lift from exemption of US tariffs on electronics

35m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.