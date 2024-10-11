Sons of Duke standout Carlos Boozer following father's footsteps to the Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron and Cayden Boozer are following in the path of father Carlos Boozer in playing basketball for Duke.

The twin brothers, both ranked as five-star prospects, announced their commitment Friday in a video posted on The Players' Tribune.

Cameron is a 6-foot-9 power forward who is ranked the No. 2 college prospect in the ESPN top 100. Cayden is a 6-5 guard ranked No. 17 by ESPN.