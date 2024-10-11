Nation & World News

Sons of Duke standout Carlos Boozer following father's footsteps to the Blue Devils

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of Duke great Carlos Boozer, are following their father's footsteps to play basketball for the Blue Devils
1 hour ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron and Cayden Boozer are following in the path of father Carlos Boozer in playing basketball for Duke.

The twin brothers, both ranked as five-star prospects, announced their commitment Friday in a video posted on The Players' Tribune.

Cameron is a 6-foot-9 power forward who is ranked the No. 2 college prospect in the ESPN top 100. Cayden is a 6-5 guard ranked No. 17 by ESPN.

The Boozer brothers are Duke's first commitments to the class of 2025.

Carlos Boozer played at Duke from 1999-2002 and was part of the Blue Devils' national championship team in 2001.

He was a first-round pick in the 2002 NBA draft by Cleveland and spent 13 seasons in the league with the Cavaliers, Utah, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boozer told ESPN he was proud of his sons.

“They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn’t be any prouder,” the elder Boozer said. "It’s going to be a fun journey.”

___

