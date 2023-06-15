X

Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend's death

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 19 minutes ago
A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa.

Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Wright, 34, also known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. His company worked with artists that included Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khalid, and he became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts.

Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. At the sentencing hearing, Bibbs' father, Thomas Bibbs, said Wright killed his daughter over $70. The two had been dating for a few months.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport visiting Wright's relatives.

Wright did not speak during the sentencing hearing. When his mother asked if she could say goodbye to her son as he was being escorted out, a deputy shook his head no and kept walking.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Back to school: Herschel Walker is taking classes at UGA after Senate defeat2h ago

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
29m ago

The wild horses of Cumberland Island are suing the government
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago

Credit: WARNER BROTEH

Actor Jon Hamm in podcast slathers praise on Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nuggets ready to celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of...
7m ago
Peacock strikes naming rights deal with home of Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles
7m ago
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top