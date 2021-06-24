Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

It did not give up without a fight.

Two wranglers lassoed the cow but it knocked down and kicked one of them during the capture covered by TV news helicopters. At one point, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies used their patrol cars to keep the big animal from bolting into rush-hour traffic on a nearby major road.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening in Pico Rivera and ran through a neighborhood, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were soon rounded up.

The fugitive ended up several miles from the Pico Rivera slaughterhouse, which Carmona said has been in business since the 1920s.

The agriculture that once dominated the area has since all but vanished amid urban sprawl.