ajc logo
X

Søndergård hired as music director of Minnesota Orchestra

National & World News
1 hour ago
Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård has been hired as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra and given a five-year contract that starts with the 2023-24 season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård was hired Thursday as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra and given a five-year contract that starts with the 2023-24 season.

Søndergård, 52, will have the title of music director designate during the 2022-23 season. He will succeed Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä, the orchestra’s music director from 2003-04 through last season.

Søndergård also is music director of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, a role he has held since 2018-19 after serving as principal conductor from 2012.

In Minneapolis, he will head an orchestra whose past music directors include Eugene Ormandy, Dmitri Mitropoulos, Antal Dorati, Neville Marriner and Edo de Waart.

Søndergård was principal conductor of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra from 2009-12 and of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales from 2012-18. He first conducted the Minnesota Orchestra last December and returned in April.

Editors' Picks
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
Cobb approves record $1.2B budget over conservative opposition
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
11h ago
Opinion: Keep leftist dogma out of Georgia civics education
Opinion: Keep leftist dogma out of Georgia civics education
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
10h ago
The Latest
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
4m ago
Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps
6m ago
Congo basin peatland rainforest oil leases up for auction
9m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
10h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top