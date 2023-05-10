Son of NBA great Dennis Rodman transferring to USC, joining Bronny James

The Trojans have already signed guard Isaiah Collier and forward Arrinten Page. They’ll join returning starters Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan. Ellis averaged a team-high 17.7 points last season, while Johnson and Morgan were named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive team.

USC was 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The Trojans lost to Michigan State 72-62 in the first round.

James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and played for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Collier of Marietta, Georgia, was the top scorer for the West team with 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American game and was named co-MVP.

Page was a teammate of Collier at Wheeler High in Marietta.

