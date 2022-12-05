Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea

He leaves the World Cup without scoring a single goal.

Against Brazil at Stadium 974, with South Korea trailing 4-0 at halftime, his big moment came soon after the restart.

Bearing down on goal, he sized up his chance and picked out the corner of the net. Unfortunately, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was ready and managed to deflect the ball around the post.

In a later goalmouth scramble, Son again had an effort blocked.

Not that the South Koreans should depart with any regrets about their showing in Qatar. After all, few would have expected them to overcome a Brazil team that went into the tournament as one of the favorites.

“What we did do in this World Cup was something to make us very proud,” said South Korea coach Paulo Bento, who announced he is stepping down from his position. “For the third time in the history of Korean football we have gone onto the round of 16.

“It is undoubtedly one of the very best groups I have had the opportunity to work with.”

South Korea's place in the knockout round was secured with a moment that will live long in the history of its national soccer team, when Hwang Hee-chan scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Portugal and advancement from Group H.

The man who provided the assist for that goal? Son Heung-min, with an intricate pass that split Portugal’s defense and sparked unforgettable celebrations from the South Korean players and fans.

So Son played his part at this World Cup, even if he leaves it without being at his best.

Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

