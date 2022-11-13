ajc logo
X

Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich

National & World News
By KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press
2 hours ago
For Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand

MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand.

On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.

The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its festival and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer.

“Here in Munich in the home country of beer? That’s a little bit weird,” said the 32-year-old Stelzer, who traveled with friends to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks in the first regular-season game in Germany.

Some fans had brought beer with them to the fan fest, where activities included kicking field goals and throwing footballs. Others went to an adjacent area, bought beers, and returned.

“We will never give up,” Stelzer said. “We will now look for it. Behind this parking garage there is a little shop where we can buy beer.”

The NFL said in a statement: “Consistent with standard stadium protocol there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.”

Tailgating or gathering on an esplanade outside a stadium before a game isn't done here. German soccer fans who drink beer do so in bars in city centers and then travel together to the stadium by train.

But fans like Stelzer, who attended a Michigan home game against Colorado State in September, assumed he and his friends would have beer offerings.

Seahawks fan Don Wood, who came to Munich from the state of Washington with his wife and several other friends, was also surprised.

“We want beer right now, it’s very strange. In the U.S., you’d get big complaints about that,” Wood said a few hours before kickoff.

American Teddy Rieke, who traveled with Wood and others from Washington, added: “Makes sense... be sober heading in.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Gary McCullough

Credit: Gary McCullough

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer14h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
12h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Breakdown: Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14
14h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks split early-season series against Sixers
11h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks split early-season series against Sixers
11h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
The Latest

Credit: Marvel Studios

‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
10m ago
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
10m ago
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
14h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top