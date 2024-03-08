Nation & World News

Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms

A Missouri hospital has confirmed that some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs fans who braved sub-zero temperatures celebrate after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday, March 8, 2024. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs fans who braved sub-zero temperatures celebrate after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday, March 8, 2024. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and ARNIE STAPLETON – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday.

Research Medical Center didn't provide exact numbers but said in a statement that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the game. The amputations involved mostly fingers and toes. And the hospital said more surgeries are expected over the next two to four weeks as “injuries evolve.”

The University of Kansas hospital said it also treated frostbite victims after the game but didn't report any amputations.

The temperature for the Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 Celsius), and wind gusts made for a windchill of minus 27 degrees F (minus 33 C). That shattered the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, which had been 1 degree F (minus 17 C), set in a 1983 game against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee.

The wild-card game was played the same day the Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that game was pushed back a day because a snowstorm in New York made traveling to the game too dangerous.

The game in Kansas City went on as scheduled because the frigid weather didn’t present similar problems getting to Arrowhead Stadium.

While a blizzard dumped up to 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow in Buffalo that weekend, the snow wasn’t the problem in Kansas City, where the big concern was what the National Weather Service called “dangerously cold” windchills.

Frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes, said Dr. Megan Garcia, the medical director of the Grossman Burn Center at Research, in answering one of the top questions she is asked. The timing can be even shorter if there is a windchill, she said.

Fans were allowed to bring heated blankets into the stadium and small pieces of cardboard to place under their feet on the cold concrete.

The coldest game in NFL history remains minus 13 Fahrenheit (minus 25 Celsius) for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl. The windchill that day was 48 below zero (minus 44 Celsius).

The Chiefs didn’t immediately respond to email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

Stapleton reported from Englewood, Colorado.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from right, and tight end Travis Kelce, third from right, huddle with teammates before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday, March 8, 2024. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A gauge displays the temperature on the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday, March 8, 2024. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

With Rivian’s Georgia plant paused, massive site’s fate is uncertain
1h ago

Widespread, heavy rain tonight brings risk of metro flooding
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
3h ago
The Latest
Biden visiting battleground states and expanding staff as his campaign tries to seize the...
10m ago
The NYPD is using social media to target critics. That brings its own set of worries
15m ago
OpenAI has 'full confidence' in CEO Sam Altman after investigation, reinstates him to...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
9h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue