ajc logo
X

Somalia swears in lawmakers as UN warns of famine

Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

National & World News
By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Somalia has inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities.

The ceremony was held in the capital’s heavily fortified Halane military camp, protected by sandbagged fences and high concrete walls. Somali police and African Union troops were deployed to the surrounding areas, putting Mogadishu under lockdown.

Dozens more legislators are yet to be selected and sworn in.

Later the lawmakers will elect speakers and deputies for both parliamentary chambers before they sit to choose a new president.

“We are observing a new set of parliamentarians taking over from others. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate parliamentarians who have been sworn in today. This is a huge responsibility assigned on you by your constituents, and it is a vote of confidence,” said Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

The swearing-in took place as the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Somalia warned that “the country is facing a very real risk of famine.”

Adam Abdelmoula said in a video briefing for U.N. reporters in New York that severe drought has compounded humanitarian needs, and 6 million people “need food assistance immediately.”

The U.N. asked for $1.5 billion to meet humanitarian needs in Somalia in 2022, but he said that “we have received just 4.4%.”

Hussein Sheikh Ali of the Mogadishu-based research group Hiraal Institute said the inauguration of lawmakers “marks a great relief day for all Somalis and (the) international community who invested in Somalia to move forward.”

Only in the past few years has Somalia begun to find its footing after three decades of chaos from warlords to the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group and the emergence of Islamic State-linked extremist groups.

Somalia’s parliamentary and presidential polls were delayed for more than a year amid political turmoil after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's mandate expired in February 2021 without a successor in place. Lower house elections that were to be completed on March 15 are still not complete.

The delay raised political tensions and the threat of violence in a country prone to attacks by Islamic extremists who oppose the federal government.

Al-Shabaab claimed to have thrown mortar shells targeting the area where the lawmakers were being sworn in on Thursday. Authorities didn't say if anyone was hurt.

Abdelmoula, the U.N. humanitarian and resident coordinator, stressed the importance of tackling the drought and famine threat, and urged donors to respond quickly.

He said he visited a camp for internally displaced people in Dolo in southwestern Somalia near the border with Ethiopia on Wednesday with other U.N. officials and “we were taken aback and also shocked by the conditions we have found many people in.”

At a nearby clinic, he said, “we saw malnourished children with their equally malnourished mothers” as well as 400 newly arrived displaced people seeking food, water and shelter.

“Any dollar spent right now will help save more lives now,” Abdelmoula said.

___

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office, with their hands on Qurans, at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office, with their hands on Qurans, at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office, with their hands on Qurans, at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Combined ShapeCaption
Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Editors' Picks
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Federal judge rejects Abrams bid to use fundraising law that helps Kemp4h ago
The incident took place near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Shady Grove Road, between the towns of Homer and Hollingsworth.

BREAKING: 1 injured in Banks County deputy-involved shooting
1h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor pinpoints long-term community policing, officer hiring goals
3h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
4h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
4h ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
4h ago
The Latest
No regrets for Roberts, Kershaw after pulling ace
8m ago
GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance
12m ago
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
25m ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
13h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
10h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top