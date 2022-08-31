Solomon Islands ask navies not to send warships

“The delay in these approvals demonstrate the need for the government to review and refine its approval requirements and procedures for visiting military vessels to Solomon Islands,” Sogavare said in a statement.

“To this end, we have requested our partners to give us time to review and put in place our new processes before sending further requests for military vessels to enter the country,” Sogavare added.

He said the new process would universally apply to all visiting military vessels.

The American and British ships has been taking part in Operation Island Chief, which monitors fishing in the region.

The Coast Guard said the Oliver Henry diverted to the Papua New Guinea capital Port Moresby after the Solomons’ government failed to respond to a request for diplomatic clearance to land in the country.

Britain’s Royal Navy did not comment directly on reports that HMS Spey was denied a port call in Solomon Islands.

Australian police have been maintaining peace in Solomon Islands under a bilateral security treaty since rioting in the capital Honiara late last year.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said whether military vessels were allowed to visit Solomon Islands was a question for the Solomons’ government.

“I’m confident that if we put in the work as a nation, we will be the partner of choice for Solomon Islands and we are putting in that work,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Asked if he had sought clarification from the Solomons, Marles said there were “ongoing conversations” with Honiara.

The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy is currently in Honiara.