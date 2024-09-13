Nation & World News

Solheim Cup begins with half-empty grandstands and fans stuck waiting for buses to course

The opening match of the Solheim Cup began in front of half-empty grandstands surrounding the first tee at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, with transportation issues preventing fans from getting to the golf course
European players gets ready to tee off during a practice round prior to the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Gainesville, VA. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

European players gets ready to tee off during a practice round prior to the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Gainesville, VA. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By BEN NUCKOLS – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The opening matches of the Solheim Cup began in front of half-empty grandstands surrounding the first tee at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on Friday morning, with transportation issues preventing fans from getting to the golf course.

Fans posted on social media that they were stuck for hours waiting in lines for buses at Jiffy Lube Live, a concert venue near the golf course about 40 miles west of Washington, D.C.

In the 20 minutes before the matches began, a small trickle of fans speed-walked toward the grandstand, but there was no sign of the record crowds that organizers had promised.

LPGA Tour officials had no immediate comment on the transportation problems.

Esther Henseleit struck the opening tee shot for Europe in the team competition against the United States as part of an alternate-shot pairing with Charley Hull. Allisen Corpuz followed for the U.S., paired with top-ranked Nelly Korda.

Europe is seeking to capture the Solheim Cup for a record fourth straight time.

Players frequently describe the opening tee shot at the Solheim Cup as more nerve-wracking than anything in women's golf, fueled partly by fans who fill grandstands hours in advance to cheer the home team.

The few hundred fans who made it in time for Friday morning's opening remained quiet for the European tee shots and cheered throughout as the Americans hit theirs, a departure from golf etiquette that players have come to embrace at team competitions.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Late-blooming American standout Lauren Coughlin prepares for Solheim Cup debut at age 31
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

McIlroy says PGA-LIV exhibition match offers a glimpse of possibilities
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

PGA Tour starts its FedEx Cup Fall with a reduction in prize money and a new event in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: In premarket, Wall Street inches closer toward erasing last week's...8m ago
The body of a Ugandan Olympic athlete who was set on fire by her partner is received by...10m ago
Russia expels 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying but the UK calls it 'completely...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams2h ago
Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia 1h ago
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot