Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sole survivor of a 400-foot rock climbing fall told 911 dispatcher he could 'hardly breathe'

A rock climber who drove for help after surviving a long fall that killed his three companions told a 911 dispatcher he could “hardly breathe.”
The Okanogan County Search and Rescue team responds to a climbing accident in the North Cascades mountains in Washington on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Okanogan County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Okanogan County Search and Rescue team responds to a climbing accident in the North Cascades mountains in Washington on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Okanogan County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By JESSE BEDAYN – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

A rock climber who survived a long fall that killed his three companions hiked back to his car despite serious injuries and told a 911 dispatcher that he could "hardly breathe," according to a recording obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Anton Tselykh and his climbing partners were descending a gully between towering granite spires in Washington's North Cascades mountains on Saturday evening when an anchor securing their ropes tore out the rock. All four plummeted hundreds of feet.

Tselykh lost consciousness and awoke several hours later in a tangle of ropes. He managed to trek to his car over snowy and rocky terrain and drive about 40 miles (64 kilometers) to the unincorporated community of Newhalem, where he called 911 early Sunday.

He apologized to the dispatcher for his voice and said he could barely breathe. He reported that three of his companions had been killed in the fall, but he could only find two of their bodies in the dark.

"The whole team went down," Tselykh said. “We basically slid and rolled down, like all of us, to the bottom of the couloir and a little bit lower." A couloir is a sheer gully that runs down a mountain.

Despite suffering brain trauma and other serious internal injuries, he told the dispatcher that he didn't think he needed immediate medical help.

“My face is very well beaten, hands and my ribs, I can hardly breathe,” said Teslykh. “But I feel OK, I mean, I don’t need emergency.”

The dispatcher asked him to stay were he was so that medics could check him out and authorities could take his report. He was later hospitalized.

By Wednesday morning, he was in satisfactory condition at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, meaning he was not in the intensive care unit, Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for UW Medicine, said in an email.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Okanogan County Search and Rescue team responds to a climbing accident in the North Cascades mountains in Washington on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Okanogan County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: AP

Three climbers fell 400 feet to their death. One climber survived and drove to a pay phone

Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a hiking trail denied bail

Endurance swimmer is attempting first-ever swim around Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ anniversary

1h ago

The Latest

FILE - Empty shopping carts are collected from the parking lot at Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

Under of a cloud of tariffs, Walmart is the latest retailer to announce price hikes

17m ago

Chris Brown arrested in UK for alleged attack at London club in 2023

17m ago

Putin spurns Zelenskyy meeting but lower-level Ukraine-Russia talks are still on

22m ago

Featured

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems

The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.

Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.

Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.