‘Sold by Amazon’ program ends following state investigation

Through the program, third-party sellers entered into an agreement with Amazon that set a minimum payment rate for products sold on the platform, according to the lawsuit. If the sales exceeded the agreed upon minimum, Amazon would take a cut of the additional revenue.

The Times said a spokesperson for Amazon that the newspaper did not name said the company believes the program was legal and good for consumers. Amazon acted as the retailer and purchased products from suppliers to fill customer orders, ensuring low prices for consumers.

But Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s investigation concluded the program boosted Amazon’s sales and ensured it didn’t have to compete with third-party sellers.

“Consumers lose when corporate giants like Amazon fix prices to increase their profits,” Ferguson said Wednesday.

Amazon in 2020 generated $80.5 billion in third-party seller services, according to market and consumer data firm Statista. Third-party sales account for more than 50% of all the sales on Amazon.