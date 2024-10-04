Nation & World News

Solar flares may cause faint auroras across top of Northern Hemisphere

Solar storms may cause faint auroras across fringes of the northern United States this weekend
This photo provided by NASA, taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows a solar flare, the bright flash in the center of the image on Oct. 3, 2024. (Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by NASA, taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows a solar flare, the bright flash in the center of the image on Oct. 3, 2024. (Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA via AP)
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may cause faint northern lights across fringes of the northern United States over the weekend as forecasters monitor for possible disruptions to power and communications.

The sun’s magnetic field is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making solar storms and northern lights more frequent. The sun shot out two strong flares this week, including one Thursday that was the biggest since 2017.

Pale auroras may be visible as far south as South Dakota, Iowa and New York — but the storms could still intensify or weaken over the weekend.

“There's still a fair amount of uncertainty," Erica Grow Cei, spokesperson for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said Friday.

Unusually strong solar storms in May produced jaw-dropping aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere. This week's storms featured fewer ejections of the high energy plasma that can drive a light show, according to NOAA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Flares of northern lights color the sky over the White Mountains just after midnight, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, as viewed from mountaintop in Chatham, N.H. Lights on the summit of Mount Washington can be seen on the ridgeline at left. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: The current wind advisory will expire at 7 p.m.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Push to map Great Lakes bottom gains momentum amid promises effort will help fishing and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

International fiesta fills New Mexico's sky with colorful hot air balloons
Placeholder Image

Conyers chemical plant fire: Winds to shift toward Atlanta through Sunday
The Latest
Helene’s powerful storm surge killed 12 near Tampa. They didn't have to die10m ago
US and Britain launch airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi...11m ago
Former county sheriff has been appointed to lead the Los Angeles police force12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship