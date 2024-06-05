Software giant SAP agrees to buy WalkMe for $1.5 billion cash

NEW YORK (AP) — German software giant SAP has agreed to buy WalkMe in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

The acquisition of WalkMe, a digital adoption platform operator that works with organizations on needs like improving productivity and lowering risk, would strengthen SAP's business management portfolio — specifically with AI offerings, the companies said in a joint announcement Wednesday.

“By acquiring WalkMe, we are doubling down on the support we provide our end users, helping them to quickly adopt new solutions and features to get the maximum value out of their IT investments," SAP CEO Christian Klein said in a prepared statement.