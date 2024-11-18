Breaking: Killer in Craigslist murders of Marietta couple a decade ago pleads guilty
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Soccer players Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis say they are expecting a baby

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Updated 6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby.

Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple — including one of them holding up an image of the echography — and a post which read: "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!"

Kerr, who this year signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the London club to 2026, is one of the biggest stars in the game.

She has won five consecutive Women’s Super Leagues, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Mewis, who plays for West Ham, is pregnant. She has 53 appearances for the U.S.

“A huge congratulations to Kristie and her partner Sam, who have announced they are expecting their first child,” West Ham said on Instagram.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FILE - United States' Kristie Mewis, left, celebrates with Megan Rapinoe scoring the opening goal against Mexico during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lyon and Chelsea take clear leads in Women's Champions League groups. Madrid, Wolfsburg...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chiefs putting kicker Harrison Butker on injured reserve ahead of knee procedure, AP...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bird, Fowles, Pondexter, Beard headline Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Warriors to honor Klay Thompson in his return to Chase Center with the Mavericks
The Latest
Host Brazil focuses G20 on fighting hunger with wars and Trump's return in the background5m ago
Middle East latest: Children and parents among 8 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza...6m ago
6 monkeys are still on the loose from a South Carolina compound after dozens escaped10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden