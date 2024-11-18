Soccer players Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis say they are expecting a baby

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby.

Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple — including one of them holding up an image of the echography — and a post which read: "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!"

Kerr, who this year signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the London club to 2026, is one of the biggest stars in the game.