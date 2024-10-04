Breaking: Atlanta inspector general report finds bribery in city permitting process
Nation & World News

Soccer player in England's second division suspended for biting opponent during ill-tempered game

A soccer player has been suspended for eight matches and fined 15,000 pounds (around $20,000) after biting an opponent during a fiery match between Preston and Blackburn England’s second division
Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck is confronted by Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic before being shown a red card, during an English Football League soccer match, at Deepdale, in Preston, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck is confronted by Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic before being shown a red card, during an English Football League soccer match, at Deepdale, in Preston, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
4 hours ago

PRESTON, England (AP) — A soccer player has been suspended for eight matches and fined 15,000 pounds (around $20,000) after biting an opponent during a heated match between Preston and Blackburn in England's second division.

Preston's Milutin Osmajic admitted to an act of violent conduct when biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck late in the game on Sept. 22.

Osmajic wasn't sent off for the incident, despite Beck appearing to tell referee Matt Donohue that he had been bitten.

The English Football Association said Friday the sanction was due to misconduct.

Blackburn manager John Eustace said at the time that Beck had been left shaken after his clash with Osmajic, who appeared to bite the back of his opponent's neck.

Preston and Blackburn are local rivals from the north of England and the bad-tempered game included one player from each team being sent off during the 0-0 draw. Beck was shown a red card for kicking out at Preston's Duane Holmes and it was in the angry reaction to that incident that the biting took place.

Preston said would not comment on the decision until written reasons for the punishment had been published.

“All I can say is that there’s no place for (biting),” Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said at the time of the incident. “Mistimed tackles, things like that are part and parcel of the game, you accept them, anything that is not has to be dealt with.”

Osmajic will not be available for selection until his team's game against Derby on Nov. 23.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was given a 10-match ban in 2013 for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Suarez was then given a four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck is confronted by Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic before being shown a red card, during an English Football League soccer match, at Deepdale, in Preston, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is 'surprised' over WADA appeal in his doping case
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Palmer nets 4 first-half goals, Haaland kept scoreless and Liverpool goes top of the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Landmark ruling from EU's top court says some FIFA rules on transfers are contrary to the...58m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dortmund scores 7 while Barcelona, Man City and Arsenal all win in Champions League
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexico’s new president promises to resume fight against climate change9m ago
Amid Hurricane Helene's destruction, sports organizations launch relief efforts to aid...10m ago
A deadly hurricane is the latest disruption for young athletes who already have endured a...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship