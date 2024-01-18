Soccer fan plucked from crowd to be a match official in FA Cup. Can't cheer when his team scores

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — A fan of English soccer club Wolverhampton was unable to celebrate his team’s late winner in an FA Cup replay — because he’d been plucked from the crowd to stand in as a match official.

Ross Bennett attended the Wolves-Brentford game on Tuesday with his 11-year-old son and volunteered to fill in as the fourth official in the technical area near the dugouts following an injury to one of the assistant referees in extra time.

Bennett, a qualified referee at youth level, said he was given a “crash course” on how to work the substitutes’ board and dealt with questions from members of the Brentford staff in a tense end to the match at Molineux.