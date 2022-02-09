Snowboardcross rider Jacobellis earns 1st US gold in Beijing

That the first U.S. gold would come from Jacobellis, and not Shriffin, or someone else in the action park — say slopestylers Jamie Anderson or Red Gerard — was surprising. That Jacobellis would put herself in the win column after all these years was not a shock at all.

Long after the embarrassment and dismay of her “Lindsey Leap” in 2006, Jacobellis kept on riding, and winning. Since 2007, she has amassed 45 World Cup podiums; 23 of those have been golds, and she had two third-place finishes coming into the Games.

But that silver-medal Olympic performance has followed her, and she has largely chosen to stay out of the spotlight. At a media opportunity with all the snowboardcross riders last week, Jacobellis stayed back to concentrate on racing, her coach said.

And while Shaun White and Chloe Kim can't take two steps around this snowboard park without getting noticed, Jacobellis walked alone with a member of the U.S. staff a few hours before her final. Nobody even noticed.

The trip back down the hill might be more crowded.

Caption United States' Lindsey Jacobellis reacts after competing during the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila

Caption United States' Lindsey Jacobellis react after competing during the women's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila

Caption United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco