Snow blankets Northeast, breaking records in some states

High elevations in the Berkshires saw the most snow, more than a foot, in Massachusetts. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast through Thursday afternoon, with another 3 to 4 inches accumulating before slowly tapering off.

Williams also warned of “a flash freeze situation” that could cause dangerous road conditions.

In New Hampshire, there were at least 50 crashes and disabled vehicles due to poor road conditions as of Thursday morning. Officials did not say if there were any major injuries or deaths.

Connecticut troopers responded to nearly 50 accidents and helped about 160 motorists on state highways during the storm, state police said Thursday. People were injured in three of the accidents, but no deaths were reported. Troopers have responded to about 580 total calls for service during the storm.

Numerous disabled cars were reported along Interstate 87 in eastern New York, where more than 2 feet of snow was measured by 7 a.m. Thursday in suburban towns near Albany. State police said a snowmobiler was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-787 in downtown Albany early Monday.

The overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter in New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park — much less than the initial predictions of up to 12 inches. There was just 4.8 inches of snow tallied in New York City last year.

The storm came at a critical time of the coronavirus pandemic, though officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution. COVID-19 vaccines started being given to frontline health care workers earlier this week.

A Newfoundland named Daphne is covering in snow after playing with her owner Dr. Charles Blomquist at St. Joseph's on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Ben Garver Credit: Ben Garver

Barry James digs out his car, as well as his daughter's car, before trying to get to work in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A man carrying a shovel walks in the street in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Howard Powell clears his driveway with a snowblower in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A man makes his way through the snow in Englewood, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Snow continued to fall Thursday during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests daily. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A tractor with a power brush clears snow, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A woman jogs through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan