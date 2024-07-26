Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Snoop Dogg is seemingly everywhere during the Paris Olympics, but on Friday morning you could catch him carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed toward Paris since. Snoop Dogg's leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude toward the U.S. and France for the opportunity.