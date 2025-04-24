Nation & World News
Nation & World News

'SNL' to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

“Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest
FILE - Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost attend "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost attend "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
25 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — "Saturday Night Live" will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest.

NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show.

The final show has in recent years gotten lots of attention for its final edition of Weekend Update, where cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost read jokes the other wrote for them. Many of the jokes that Jost is forced to read are about Johansson, his wife.

The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing.

Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

___

For more coverage of the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live," visit: https://apnews.com/hub/saturday-night-live

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Bill Owens takes part in a panel discussion at the Showtime Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The top producer at '60 Minutes' has quit. He says he can no longer run the show as he always has

Exclusive: ‘A Different World’ Netflix sequel pilot shooting in Atlanta this summer

A pilot for the Netflix sequel to 'A Different World' is shooting in Atlanta in July. The cast hasn't been announced yet.

Harvey Fierstein to be awarded special Tony Award for lifetime in the theater

25m ago

The Latest

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Trade war and leery travelers have airlines trimming flights and withdrawing financial guidance

15m ago

'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump makes an all-caps callout but will Putin hear it?

15m ago

'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump makes an all-caps callout but will Putin hear it?

15m ago

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.