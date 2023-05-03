BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
Snake flips switch, stops traffic at Virginia intersection

18 minutes ago
A large snake brought traffic to a stop at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia

The snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive and caused a power outage on Monday, the Prince William County Police Department said in a statement. A police officer and an animal control officer worked together to remove the snake from the panel and release it unharmed in the area, authorities said.

The snake was so large that it flipped a breaker switch that shut off the signal, but it didn't damage anything inside the box, officials told news outlets. It's believed that the snake had been living in the box for a while due to molten skin found inside.

When traffic signals aren't working because of a power outage, police say to treat intersections like stop signs.

