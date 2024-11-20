Snack justice: Spanish court slaps supermarket that fired a worker for eating a croquette

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has upheld a ruling that a supermarket worker was unlawfully fired for having eaten a croquette that was going to be thrown away after not having been sold from the store’s deli section.

The worker was fired in July 2023 after he had snarfed down the fried snack, which was destined for the trash after the store had closed for the day.

In a verdict that The Associated Press saw on Wednesday, the Superior Court of Castilla-La Mancha recently rejected an appeal by the supermarket chain of a decision by a lower court in May 2024 in favor of the worker.